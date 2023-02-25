Lawton city manager releases statement on refinery approval

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During a special Thursday meeting, Lawton City Council voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new cobalt refinery in Lawton, allowing Westwin Elements to build and operate the refinery for the next ten years.

The refinery will be built in the west side industrial park off Southwest Lee Boulevard and 112 street, across the street from the Goodyear plant.

Construction is slated to begin on or before December of this year.

Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn released a statement on Friday about the approval, commending the Mayor, City Council, and others for building a more “prosperous community together.”

Cleghorn said that this is a great opportunity for the city and the state, but there is still work to be done to get the project across the finish line.

However, that sentiment is not shared across the city, with many Lawtonians appearing before the council on Thursday to share their concerns about the potential health and environmental impact a refinery like this could pose.

City officials say they hear everyone’s concerns, but they assure the public that the technology behind the refinement process is environmentally friendly.

