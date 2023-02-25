Lawton man begins the process of a lifetime for kidney transplant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Rodney Wright needs a kidney donation, it’s something he’s needed since 2012.

Now, 11 years later, he has officially started the kidney transplant process.

“For about 4 or 5 years I was like ‘No I don’t want to get a Kidney Transplant,’ I was scared, and being so young I didn’t understand why,” Wright said.

But now he does. Wright is a Lawton Native who attended OSU with dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster.

He said he never had prior health issues. However, during his time in college, he was poisoned with anti-freeze killing both of his kidneys.

“I was picked up by the ambulance and fire department in Stillwater over 100 times in less than a month,” Wright said.

After moving back to Lawton, Wright says his family and friends inspired him not to give up.

“Them seeing my fight my battle is a strength to them that they can keep fighting whatever battles they’re fighting,” Wright said.

He now does dialysis 3 times a week for hours each day and has officially begun preparing his body for a new kidney.

The process involves different lab testing and blood work…although it takes a toll on his body and mind, Wright calls this a minor setback for a major comeback.

“God showed me that he doesn’t make no mistakes and he doesn’t create losers so I knew all I had to do was keep playing, keep fighting, I’ll win this battle,” Wright said.

Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of the waiting list.

Once his appointment is complete, a kidney can come at any moment, but wright says he is prepared and ready.

During the waiting period, Wright plans to do fundraisers to help with medical bills after the transplant, you can find his gofundme here.

