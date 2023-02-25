OBN investigation leads to arrests and drug seizures

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - An investigation into an organized crime network in Oklahoma found a connection between prostitution, sex and drug trafficking - linking them to multiple medical marijuana farms statewide.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the investigation found evidence of sex trafficking linked to the recruitment of undocumented Asian women to engage in prostitution to the managers and administrators of several marijuana farms across the state.

Several resulting arrests then led to OBN agents to seize cash, firearms, and Ketamine.

Officials with the agency said more arrests may be made as a result of this investigation.

In a statement, OBN Director Donnie Anderson said over the past two years his agency shut down over 800 medical marijuana farms tied to organized crime, seized over 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, and made almost 200 arrests.

