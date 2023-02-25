Over 300 soldiers graduate basic training on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) -More than 300 soldiers graduated basic training during a ceremony on Fort Sill on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel.

The soldiers graduated alongside their peers with the “B” and “D” Batteries of 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery and “E” Battery of 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery.

Congratulations to this rotation’s honor graduates, Specialist Isaiah Butts, Private First Class Talya Davidoff, and Private First Class Yazmine Kellough.

They will all now head to Advanced Individual Training for jobs like Field Artillery, Air Defense Artillery, medical, and military intelligence.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.