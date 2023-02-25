Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Renovation at beloved Walters playground set to begin

By Haley Wilson and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Demolition crews will soon make their way to a beloved playground in Walters, but city officials wanted to let parents know that it’s not going anywhere - it’s just getting some much-needed upgrades.

Allen Day, the supervisor of Parks and Recreation for the city, said the playground was built around 20 years ago, and it’s made mostly of wood. Because of that, a lot of the wood is rotting, splintering, and deteriorating - becoming a safety hazard to children that play there. So, they’re going to make some changes.

“It’s mostly about safety,” Day said. “Of course it’s all about the children. We want to have a community where people can come down here to feel safe and play on this equipment. We also want a new playground that’s a little more open, so that people who have the tendency to vandalize and things like that, they won’t be able to hide behind structures and do things like that. So basically, safety, and just a structure that the children can enjoy.”

Day said Walters formed a committee about how to move forward with renovation. First on their list, in two weeks, a demo project will begin at Kidtopia, all in an effort to make it safer for those who play there.

