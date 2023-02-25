Senator Lankford speaks on Lawton cobalt refinery, military legislation and more

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford stopped by the KSWO studio on Thursday to discuss Lawton’s newly approved cobalt mine, Ukraine soldiers training at Fort Sill, and his work on legislation for veterans and military spouses.

With the senator in town to visit Fort Sill, the conversation began with how the post is hosting Ukrainian solders training on the Patriot missile system.

Ukrainian troops have been training at Fort Sill on the Patriot Missile System for several weeks now. How do you feel about Oklahoma hosting them, and why is it important for Ukraine to have access to these air defense systems?

“The Russians are launching every missile that they’ve got towards Ukraine. The Ukrainians need all the help they can get. This is literally protecting civilian lives,” Lankford said. “The Russians, they’re attacking civilian infrastructure, taking out their water and power in the heart of winter. They’re going after apartment complexes and residential areas.”

We’ve been closely watching City Council as they discuss approving the new cobalt refinery this afternoon. While this seems small, it seems to reflect a big national conversation: ending our reliance on China for things like batteries. Looking at the bigger picture here, what does this mean for the country moving forward?

Lankford said critical minerals are not being mined or refined in the United States despite their presence in the country, and are instead being outsourced to other countries.

“A lot of the cobalt that’s out there is actually in the Congo, and they’re using a lot of child labor to be able to draw that out. And it’s even worse when you deal with what’s happening in China,” he said.

He encouraged moving these processes home, referencing a refinery for rare earth minerals reportedly being built in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“I don’t want to move from being dependent on the Middle East for oil, to being dependent on China for lithium and cobalt. That’s the wrong direction to go,” Lankford said.

We’ve done a lot of our own research looking at the company that’s talking about coming here, and it appears many of the top refinery executives have a lack of experience in mining or metal refining. But what many of them have in common is a background in politics. As a current politician, what do you make of that?

Lankford said he didn’t know the company, though he had met a few of their representatives and their staff had reached out to his office, and would leave their evaluation to the city and state.

The interview then went to commercial break, before returning to focus on the current legislative session.

Congress has been in session for almost 2 months now. Tell us about some of the bills you’re working on that’ll affect people here in Southwest Oklahoma?

Lankford said he had been working on energy permitting for oil, natural gas, coal, and more behind the scenes. He also said after two years of working with the administration on illegal immigration issues, there was an announcement last week saying they would make stands on asylum issues.

Let’s talk more about your military spouse employment act. It passed senate last session, but didn’t receive consideration by the full house. You recently reintroduced this bill. Why do you feel it’s important and why do you think they didn’t pick it up?

“Whenever I ask people why they retire early, it always boils down to ‘the schools my kids go to, wanting to make sure they go to great schools and have consistency in the family, and my spouse not having the opportunity to get a career,’” Lankford said.

The bill aimed to address the latter issue by allowing military spouses to work remotely in any federal agency. Lankford said it would allow people to stay in the military because they would no longer be forced into the hard decision of picking their own career over their spouse’s.

He also touched on the Retain Skilled Vets Act, which would effectively repeal the waiting period for retired veterans to enter civilian work for the Department of Defense. Lankford cited the “odd barriers” many retirees and veterans faced when re-entering the workforce, saying it was important to keep good people.

What are some other military bills you’re looking to pass through senate this year?

Lankford said he had been working on the minutiae of the acquisition process, allowing more contractors into the process and making it easier to purchase products at a cheaper cost. Similarly, he said he was fighting to update policies to reflect inflation, so government contracts under $25,000 would be able to waive certain bureaucratic procedures.

“Almost fifty years ago, there was a bill dealing with, if you’re going to be a contractor at $2,500 then you don’t have to go through these federal hoops as well, it’s a small contract,” he said. “Obviously inflation’s taken off dramatically on it, there are not many contracts that are $2,500 anymore... [moving to $25,000 to reflect inflation] allows more contracting, to be able to keep at a cheaper price for the taxpayer and make it faster for those folks that are processing.”

“These are small bills but they all matter in the big picture.”

