Severe weather in the forecast for Sunday afternoon | 2/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are chilly and are not expected to get much better. Temperatures before sunrise are in the upper 20s, and afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 40s. Winds will shift during the day from out of the north to south at 5 to 15 mph. Cloud coverage will be present all day, and scattered showers are possible in the afternoon.

Tomorrow temperatures will start in the mid 40s and get to the low 70s in the afternoon. The day will start dry with south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Around 4 pm is when the severe weather risk begins. A dry line will be moving across the Texoma region, but ahead of the line supercells may develop. The storms will be capable to produce golf ball sized hail and winds at 60 to 80 mph. Spin-ups and tornadoes are also possible earlier in the evening and will become less and less likely as the storms move east. In terms of timing, the system will enter Texoma at 4 pm, will reach Altus by 6 pm, reach Lawton by 8pm, and will be out of our area by 11 pm.

After Sunday, the next week is looking to stay quiet with weather. Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. A bit of a cool down will happen on Wednesday, with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s

Thursday and Friday look to be the next chance for precipitation after the severe weather Sunday. Weather models right now are not in agreement on what exactly will happen, but snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. As we move closer, models will clear up exactly what to expect.

Have a great weekend, and stay weather aware on Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.