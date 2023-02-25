Expert Connections
State of Fort Sill address given Friday night

On Friday, the acting Commanding General of Fort Sill spoke to the Post in a State of Fort Sill address.
On Friday, the acting Commanding General of Fort Sill spoke to the Post in a State of Fort Sill address.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, the acting Commanding General of Fort Sill spoke to the Post in a State of Fort Sill address. It was given at the Fort Sill Patriot Club. There, Brigadier General Shane Morgan discussed the ways the Post has innovated and fostered community relationships.

He also discussed multiple upcoming construction projects for Fort Sill, like brand-new instructional facilities and new barracks and dining facilities for AIT soldiers.

“With these projects, we know we will strengthen our bond with the community, as it creates jobs, and we’ll need support from you all. This means more students in our local schools, more opportunities for dependents to fill jobs in the community, and for community members to fill jobs right here on fort sill. Our growth as a community might lead, hopefully, to more Uber drivers, to ensure the safe transmit of our soldiers and our neighbors in and around Lawton.”

Morgan was ultimately optimistic about the state of Fort Sill, and said he felt that there’s never been a better time to be part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

