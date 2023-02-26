Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida

FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in...
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Sup

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
The daughter of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night said she wants her father’s...
Daughter of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of...
Lawton man begins the process of a lifetime for kidney transplant
Altus High School's Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen were selected as 2023 Oklahoma Academic...
Altus, Lawton students named Okla. Academic All-State Scholars

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
A couple celebrates 27 years since first meeting at a Wisconsin McDonald's.
CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Storms start at 5pm tonight | 2/26 PM