Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
The daughter of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night said she wants her father’s...
Daughter of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of...
Lawton man begins the process of a lifetime for kidney transplant
Altus High School's Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen were selected as 2023 Oklahoma Academic...
Altus, Lawton students named Okla. Academic All-State Scholars

Latest News

Milk & Honey Beauty Lounge is a black veteran owned business that has been in Lawton for over a...
Milk & Honey Beauty Lounge educates women about their skin
Esports teams from all across Oklahoma came together today to compete in the RGB invitational...
LPS hosts RGB Esports tournament
Milk & Honey Beauty Lounge is a black veteran owned business that has been in Lawton for over a...
Milk & Honey Beauty lounge
Esports teams from all across Oklahoma came together today to compete in the RGB invitational...
RGB Tournament