Pet of The Week

LPS hosts RGB Esports tournament

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Esports teams from all across Oklahoma came together today to compete in the RGB invitational tournament.

The event was held at MacArthur High School with over a hundred participants.

Teams got a chance to face off in games like Super Smash Bros, League of Legends and Overwatch.

Lawton Highs E-sports Vice President Savion Sheppard has been on the team for 2 years and said he enjoys every part of it.

“The way we get to connect with each other, just bonding in general, and getting to be around people who are just like you,” said Sheppard.

He also said being a part of the team has helped him become more comfortable around other people.

Several colleges were in attendance, giving students an opportunity to play in front of recruiters.

