Pet of The Week

Milk & Honey Beauty Lounge educates women about their skin

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Milk & Honey Beauty Lounge is a black veteran owned business that has been in Lawton for over a year.

Owner Jasmine Flowers said she has a passion for skin care that she wants to share with others.

“A lot of people don’t get education about hyper pigmentation and the problems that we face as black women and women of color. So it was really important for me to go to school and get continued education to find and be able to teach the science behind it,” said Flowers.

Flowers is also a student instructor at Elite academy and she’s proud to have been selected to be the Skin Scripts esthetician of the month for March.

She said she wants her customers to get a unique experience every time they enter her shop.

“I just want you to feel beautiful, be able to be comfortable in your skin again because all skin is beautiful it just needs to be healthy,” she said.

Flower’s said her mission is to show her son that people of color can also be successful in business.

You can follow Milk & Honey on Facebook for more information and details on their upcoming specials.

