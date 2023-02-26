Severe weather expected in Texoma tonight | 2/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Severe weather is expected in Texoma tonight, so let’s break down everything you will need to know. Storms will start to enter western Texoma around 5pm tonight. The storms will be fast moving and will reach the Lawton area around 8pm. They will continue to move quickly east and be out of the Texoma region around 11pm tonight. The best chance for tornadoes will be early in the evening as the storms pop up as potential supercells. As the storms move eastward, the system will combine into a straight line thunderstorms. Straight line thunderstorms are less likely to produce tornadoes, but it is still possible. Straight-line winds of up to 80+ mph is also expected with this system and will be the biggest concern for most in the Texoma region. Hail will be a concern as well with the biggest hail up to the size of golf balls expected. The speed of this system is also a concern, so be sure to be prepared tonight. If thunderstorm warning or tornado warnings happens tonight, you will need to act quickly because this system will be moving very fast. Stay weather alert and be sure to check in frequently as we will be closely watching this system.

Tomorrow weather will be much calmer and we are looking at lots of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be even better with temperatures reaching the mid 70s in the afternoon. Wednesday will begin a cool down to Texoma dropping temperatures for later in the week.

Thursday is our next chance for precipitation after tonight. Right now, it has the potential to be a rain/snow mix, but models still aren’t in agreement on this system. As we move closer during the week, we will keep you updated on what to expect Thursday. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

Have a great Sunday and stay weather alert today!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.