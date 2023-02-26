Storms moving in Sunday evening | 2/25 PM

Expert Connections
By Jaden Knowles and Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon! Sunday, there will be occasionally scattered showers throughout the morning with winds blowing in from the south 5 to 15 mph. As the dryline/cold front quickly moves in around 5pm, it will bring a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. Some areas can see severe threats such as high winds, hail, or even isolated tornadoes. This storm is capable of producing golf ball sized hail and wind speeds at 60 to 80+ mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s with clouds sticking around all day. Stay weather aware throughout your weekend.

Heading into next week, highs will be back into the 70s with Monday’s high of 71 and Tuesday’s high of 75. Winds will be sustained, blowing from the west 5 to 15 mph on Monday.

After the storms move out Sunday, our next chance for rain will be later on in the week on Thursday and Friday. We are still far out from those dates, so we are uncertain about the amounts we will receive. As we get closer, the picture will become clearer.

Have a safe weekend! - Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

