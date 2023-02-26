Storms start at 5pm tonight | 2/26 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening everyone. Severe weather is in the forecast for tonight, and storms are expected to enter Texoma around 5pm. The storms will first develop in far western Oklahoma. The beginning of this system is the best chance for tornadoes to occur as storms will pop up initially as supercells. The storms will be moving very fast from west to east, which will not give much time for reacting to warning, so be weather aware thing evening. As the storms move, they will begin to clump and form a straight-line of thunderstorms. The tornado chances will go down when the systems combine into a line of thunderstorms, but this system will still be capable of spinning up tornadoes. The biggest concern with this line of thunderstorms will be the straight-line wind speeds. You can expect wind gusts from 80 to 110 mph in the windiest spots. This is more than enough to break windows, blow loose objects around, and cause damage. There will also be damaging hail up to 2 inches in diameter, which is bigger than golf balls. Storms will enter Texoma at 5pm and will reach Altus around 7pm, Lawton by 8:30pm, and exit Texoma around 11pm. Again, this system is going to be very fast moving and will not give much warning to seek shelter, so make sure to have a way to get alerts for warnings to act quickly.

After tonight, the beginning of the week will be quiet. Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds may still be gusty in the early morning from the storm system but will calm in the afternoon. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Wednesday will begin a cooling trend with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

The best chance for rain after tonight will be Thursday into Friday morning. A chance for a rain/snow mixture will be possible overnight, but accumulations as of now look small. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the low 50s.

Be safe and stay weather aware tonight!

