20,000+ still without power after Sunday night storms

By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 20,000 people across southwest Oklahoma continue to be without power on Monday after severe storms blew through the area on Sunday night.

Damage has been seen across the area from Hollis and Frederick all the way east to Duncan and Empire.

Duncan officials say due to the amount of damage in their area, Duncan Power has requested mutual aid assistance from the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority.

They also say it could take be later this evening before all power is restored.

According to PSO and Cotton Electric’s power outage map, there are still around 25,000 people without power as of 10:30 Monday morning.

Cotton Electric officials posted several pictures to social media showing a number of broken and downed power lines.

On Sunday evening, PSO officials said they had around 1,200 personnel standing by to respond to storm damage across the state.

If you have any pictures of storm damage go to our uShare page and send us your photos.

