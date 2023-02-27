Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill hosts 2nd Buffalo Soldiers Run

The track was also renamed as a way to commemorate Black History Month and the contributions of Buffalo Soldiers to Fort Sill.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An all-black army unit known as The Buffalo Soldiers fought in various battles from 1866 until the end of World War 2.

Now, years later, Fort Sill army base is shedding light onto their history by renaming the three-mile track in their honor.

“If it wasn’t for the buffalo soldiers dominating on a daily basis if they didn’t gain the trust of their leaders, and our politicians, they wouldn’t have gone, you know stepped their neck out and done those executive orders and acts that changed the landscape of the country.”

Brigade Commander, Tony Dedmond has been in the army for 26 years and he says this is the perfect opportunity for the community to learn about the unit’s honorable services.

" No historical significance before they took on this endeavor now as people are excising on a daily basis they have the ability to get implicated with the history of the buffalo soldiers and the history of our institution,” Dedmond said.

The buffalo soldiers oftentimes were assigned missions that took them into hostile territory, Dedmond says their daily risks opened doors for not only men but everyone.

“The accomplishments of the buffalo soldiers also helped, literally also helped the integration of women into the force,” Dedmond said.

The track has been at the base for over a decade, but now it has a new meaning.

“There’s always going to be a new group of young officers, young soldiers that are going to get on the trail for the first time and their leadership will have the opportunity to use that as a leader professional development,” Dedmond said.

Participants walked, jogged, or ran throughout the race following different historical markers that featured information on the buffalo soldier’s history.

