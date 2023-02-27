Expert Connections
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured

Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last week near 20th and West Gore Blvd.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last week near 20th and West Gore Blvd.

Prophet Williams was the name released by authorities on Monday morning.

Williams was shot and killed outside a strip of businesses located between 20th and 21st on West Gore Blvd.

Last week, police said a second victim was taken to the hospital, but on Monday they said there was actually two other victims who were transported from the scene.

One victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the second was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. Police say one is in stable condition and the second was released.

They say everyone involved is “accounted for” but no one is in custody at this time.

