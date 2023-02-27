Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Local church hosts cultural dinner for community

By Amaya Ward
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Friendship Pentecostal held its annual culture dinner today, bringing in community members from all different backgrounds.

Culture Day allows people to bring in meals from different cultures and backgrounds.

Curry Chicken, Oxtails, and Fried rice were just a few of the meals being served.

All the food was prepared by members of the church and volunteers.

President of Brotherhood, Richard Sullivan says everyone comes from different backgrounds so it’s important to explore all cultures.

“We want everyone to just come forth and share their food, share their culture so we can come together and fellowship and have fun and get to know one another because god wants us to be one and so that’s the purpose of it,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also says cultural day is always a big outcome and he’s happy to extend it to the community.

There was also a variety of desserts being served for attendees to enjoy after their meal.

