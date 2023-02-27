Local organization celebrates Black History with royal tea party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mahali Events held their 2nd annual Black Heritage Royal Tea Party Sunday.

The purpose of the event is to nourish your mind, body and spirit.

Owner, Erin Cox said it’s important to not only educate, but to pass on the culture.

“Part of the history of tea and different cultures and the diaspora actually men are in charge of doing tea ceremonies and things along those lines, and the whole family is included,” Cox said.

As a Lawton native, Cox also wanted to give people a place to express their creative desires.

“As a creative person myself, I didn’t want not having financial resources be a barrier especially for young people, being able to pursue your creative passion,” she said.

Professional speakers from within the community were there to talk about all things surrounding mindset and mental health.

“I love to preview local talent right,” Cox said. “Because there’s so much talent in Lawton and a lot of times we go other places to do things, but there are opportunities here, and I want to as much as possible let people know what’s here.”

Her goal is to connect everyone, no matter their age.

“I wanted this to be an opportunity to where people of all ages, older people, younger people got together and are able to commune with one another you know, hey we’re gonna get some knowledge from you but you’re going to see what we are doing as well from the younger generation,” she said.

Kids also put on performances to match each category of the event. With the help from other local businesses, attendees were also treated with a variety of foods to with go with their tea.

