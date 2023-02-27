A new shoe store steps into Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you love to shop, there is a new place to buy unique shoes right here in Lawton.

Dojo Kickz opened its doors today inside Lawton Plaza.

The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.

Co-Owner Richard Raynor has been in the shoe business since 2017, he says the goal is to provide community members with items they can’t find locally.

” We kind of just saw a need there’s nothing really between almost Denton and Oklahoma city we’re just trying to bring some flavor we’re trying to bring some sauce back here to Lawton there’s a need here to fill and we want to fill that need for everybody,” Raynor said.

The store also sells bags and clothing as well.

In honor of the grand opening, shoppers got the opportunity to enter a raffle for every $50 spent.

The winner of the raffle will get to pick between a popular pair of Jordans or Nike Dunks.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.