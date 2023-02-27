Red Cross opens shelter for Norman residents hit by severe storm

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cross has setup an evacuation shelter for Norman residents affected by last night’s storms.

Pictures from the area have shown severe damage to homes and structures after a probably tornado came through part of the city.

Red Cross officials say the 12th Avenue Recreation Center located at 1701 12th Avenue NE has been opened for residents who need assistance.

If you are in need, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

Officials with Red Cross say they are working with local officials to understand community needs and will deploy workers where they are needed.

They gave a list of tips for dealing with the aftermath of a tornado.

After a tornado (this information is available in checklists in multiple languages at redcross.org/tornado ):

1. Let friends and family know you’re safe. The American Red Cross can help you reconnect with family members.

2. If evacuated, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

3. Continue listening to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions.

4. Check for injuries. If you are trained, provide first aid to persons in need until emergency responders arrive.

Caring for yourself & loved ones

Pay attention to how you and your loved ones are experiencing and handling stress. Promote emotional recovery by following these tips.

Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control.

Help people who require additional assistance—infants, older adults, those without transportation, large families who may need additional help in an emergency situation, people with disabilities, and the people who care for them.

Returning home safely

Stay out of damaged buildings.

Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the utility company immediately.

Follow these tips for inspecting your home’s structure and utilities & systems after a tornado.

Take pictures of home damage, both of the buildings and its contents, for insurance purposes.

Cleaning and repairing your home

Wear protective clothing, including long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and sturdy shoes, and be cautious.

Learn more about how to clean up after a tornado, including the supplies you’ll need and how to handle fire hazards such as gas, electricity and chemicals.

Don’t just repair your home, build in tornado-resistant features to help protect against future damage.

Strengthen existing garage doors to improve the wind resistance, particularly double-wide garage doors.

If your home has been significantly damaged and will require rebuilding parts or all of it, consider building a safe room.

Ask a professional to:

Look at common connections in wood frame buildings and add anchors, clips and straps to strengthen your home.

Reinforce masonry walls that provide structural support to your home.

Secure your chimney. Masonry chimneys that extend more than six feet above the roof or have a width of 40 inches or more should have continuous vertical reinforcing steel placed in the corners to provide greater resistance to wind loads.

Permanently connect your manufactured home to its foundation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.