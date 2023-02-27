Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Relay for life Kickoff

Participants will engage in different activities to connect with each other, and know there is a strong support system available to them.
By Amaya Ward
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Cancer survivors and their loved ones will soon come together to participate in this year’s Relay for life in Lawton.

This is a special event for survivors to celebrate, despite what they’ve been through.

Participants will engage in different activities to connect with each other and know there is a strong support system available to them.

Co-chair for Relay of life Comanche county, Jessica Goodman-Upchurch says donations for the event help fund research and patient care programs.

She says every dollar makes a difference.

“ A lot of people don’t realize that when they give money to relay for life no matter where they are that it stays in the state and stays in their community and the different programs that are associated with the American cancer society,” Upchurch said.

Local entertainers will also be present to keep attendees energized throughout the event.

The big event will happen on May 20th at Bentley Gardens starting at 4 o’clock in the evening.

Those interested in signing up, or donating, can find more information at RelayForLife/ComancheOK.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
The daughter of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night said she wants her father’s...
Daughter of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Severe storms tonight
Storms start at 5pm tonight | 2/26 PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of...
Lawton man begins the process of a lifetime for kidney transplant

Latest News

Culture Day allows people to bring in meals from different cultures and backgrounds.
Local church hosts cultural dinner for community
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
A new shoe store steps into Lawton
The track was also renamed as a way to commemorate Black History Month, and the contributions...
Fort Sill hosts 2nd Buffalo Soldiers Run
Organizers say they're considering holding bi-annual events.
Altus Pop Expo 5.0