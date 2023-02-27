Relay for life Kickoff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Cancer survivors and their loved ones will soon come together to participate in this year’s Relay for life in Lawton.

This is a special event for survivors to celebrate, despite what they’ve been through.

Participants will engage in different activities to connect with each other and know there is a strong support system available to them.

Co-chair for Relay of life Comanche county, Jessica Goodman-Upchurch says donations for the event help fund research and patient care programs.

She says every dollar makes a difference.

“ A lot of people don’t realize that when they give money to relay for life no matter where they are that it stays in the state and stays in their community and the different programs that are associated with the American cancer society,” Upchurch said.

Local entertainers will also be present to keep attendees energized throughout the event.

The big event will happen on May 20th at Bentley Gardens starting at 4 o’clock in the evening.

Those interested in signing up, or donating, can find more information at RelayForLife/ComancheOK.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.