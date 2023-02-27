Sunshine & dry conditions until Thursday | 2/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at mild and dry conditions over the next few days. That is until Thursday where the potential for a rain/snow mix is on the table (I’ll talk about that a bit later). Look for clear skies and light winds overnight. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop to near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday with highs soaring to the upper 70s to low 80s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. With the warm temperatures, sunshine and south winds combined with low relative humidity, fire danger will be elevated to near-critical across western counties of both Oklahoma & north Texas.

A weak cold front will move across the Sooner State Wednesday but there will be little change to temperatures. Highs will once again soar into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds are expected to increase overnight out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Thursday morning should stay rain free. Highs will be in the mid 60s. A more powerful system will arrive Thursday night. This is going to be a severe threat for the southeastern Oklahoma our DMA of southwest Oklahoma & north Texas, as of right now, will remain severe weather. With that being said, we’re not in the clear to be precipitation free. In fact we’re looking at rain showers to start after 12PM Thursday with precipitation transitioning over to a rain/snow mix as temperatures fall to near freezing by Friday morning. Accumulations would likely be less than an inch and impacts would be negligible!

Friday will be the coldest day on the 7-day forecast. Highs will only rise into the mid 50s. We’re looking at all precipitation ending by mid morning with sunshine expected during the afternoon. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Sunshine and south winds return over the weekend! This will be the start of a warming trend that will continue into early next week. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Sunshine will also be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts in the mid 20s. Monday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 70s. Winds for Monday will be identical to Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday.

