Pet of The Week

Walters students named Academic All-Stars

Denna Bussinger and Kendall Meason are 2 of only 100 statewide students to receive the honor.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters High School is adding two of their students to the growing list of kids from Texoma who are being recognized as Academic All-State scholars.

Denna Bussinger and Kendall Meason are being recognized for not only their academic achievement but also their leadership and community service as well.

Only 100 high school seniors from across the state are receiving the award.

Last week, we told you about students from Lawton High and Altus High Schools who are also being recognized.

Each of the All-Staters will receive a $1,500 scholarship and a medallion.

In late May, they’ll be recognized during the 37th Annual Academic Awards Celebration in Tulsa.

