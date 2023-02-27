Winds decreasing with warm end to February | 2/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! After a pretty eventful and extremely windy night that caused numerous amounts of structure/property damage, many are still recovering with power outages across Texoma. Thankfully, the worst is over as today will feature a much calmer weather scene. Winds may still be breezy this morning, but will decrease throughout the day, becoming out of the southwest at 5-15 mph this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Despite the cold front last night, temperatures will not skip a beat as we will top out in the low/mid 70s for a high.

Light winds out of the south tonight at 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies, though there will be some variable cloud coverage by tomorrow morning. Morning lows tomorrow will get down to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A very similar day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Due to the very dry conditions across Texoma tomorrow, a near-critical fire danger will be in place for most of our western counties.

A cold front will roll through during the morning hours on Wednesday, starting a cooldown that will see us get back down to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of rain will be on Thursday with an approaching disturbance from the west, providing isolated-to-scattered showers throughout the day and into Thursday night/Friday morning. During those overnight hours, temperatures will be cold enough to support some wintry precipitation in the form of a rain/snow mix. Winds will be strong during that time frame out of the north at 20-30 mph.

Skies will clear by sunrise on Friday as afternoon temperatures will continue to fall into the mid 50s. We will be warming back up this weekend, reaching the upper 50s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.

