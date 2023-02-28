Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Autism Foundation makes stop at Lawton school

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma was on yesterday for our Community Conversations segment to discuss their On the Road with AFO program.

On Tuesday, they made their first stop in Comanche County, visiting Eisenhower High School to learn about the transition program and what assets are available and how they can help.

The Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator for AFO said resources in Oklahoma are lacking and their goal is to provide more resources and support for the state.

“Here at Eishenhower we’re going to see and get introduced to the transition program which works to help individuals on the spectrum and with IDD disabilities transition from school and into adult life seamlessly,” Carley Dummitt, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator for AFO said. “We are focused on providing support for caregivers and people on the spectrum.”

In the coming months, On the Road with AFO, will venture to areas all over the state, targeting those with the most programs geared toward helping individuals with autism.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton
Duncan storm damage (Viewer pics)
20,000+ still without power after Sunday night storms
According to the City of Duncan, a storm touched down in Duncan around nine Sunday night and...
Storm damage winds leave major damage in Duncan
One of the home's owners, Amy Harrison, said her family was initially enjoying the storms and...
Geronimo family home hit with severe storm damage

Latest News

Charles Calvin owns four businesses in Duncan and says he learned how to be an entrepreneurial...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Local business owner proud of entrepreneurial roots
Wednesday will be warm but not as warm as today
Wednesday will be warm but not as warm as today | 2/28PM
Out of all the homes listed, they have an average asking price of more than $235,000. (STOCK...
Parks Jones Realty Report says over 250 homes are currently available in Lawton
On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, we spoke with Robert Garrison, the mayor of Altus.
Altus mayor discuss several topics affecting residents