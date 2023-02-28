Autism Foundation makes stop at Lawton school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma was on yesterday for our Community Conversations segment to discuss their On the Road with AFO program.

On Tuesday, they made their first stop in Comanche County, visiting Eisenhower High School to learn about the transition program and what assets are available and how they can help.

The Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator for AFO said resources in Oklahoma are lacking and their goal is to provide more resources and support for the state.

“Here at Eishenhower we’re going to see and get introduced to the transition program which works to help individuals on the spectrum and with IDD disabilities transition from school and into adult life seamlessly,” Carley Dummitt, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator for AFO said. “We are focused on providing support for caregivers and people on the spectrum.”

In the coming months, On the Road with AFO, will venture to areas all over the state, targeting those with the most programs geared toward helping individuals with autism.

