Autism Foundation of Oklahoma visiting Comanche County for new program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is implementing a new statewide program called On the Road with AFO.

7News spoke with Matt DeCicco, the foundation’s Resource Coordinator, about the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and what the new program entails.

On the Road with AFO came about during the Covid-19 pandemic while everyone was working virtually, hindering the foundation’s ability to help the communities to their fullest extent. The new program allows them to connect with residents in counties all over Oklahoma.

Their first stop will be in Comanche County on Tuesday, February 28. They’ll visit Eisenhower High School for their LPS Transition Program, a local pediatrician office, and the Parker Place Living Center. During these stops, they’ll be able to gauge where help is needed the most within Oklahoma.

DeCicco says that Comanche County became the first destination because he’s from Lawton and felt the need to begin the tour in his hometown.

In the coming months, On the Road with AFO will venture to areas all over the state, targeting those with the most programs geared toward helping individuals with autism.

He says that as a resource coordinator, he handles many phone calls and emails with individuals in the state seeking help. In times of uncertainty, DeCicco helps families navigate ways to receive support, but he doesn’t get to have face-to-face interactions.

On the Road with AOF provides the perfect opportunity for him and other professionals to make a genuine connection with community members, see how they’re living, and determine the best way to provide support.

