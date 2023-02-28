Expert Connections
Duncan residents cleaning up storm damage across city

We spoke to a woman who lives on B street. Her home was hit by a carport and she’s still waiting for help.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The damage in Duncan extends well past Main Street.

If you keep driving east, you’ll run into what may be the worst of it.

“This can’t be safe,” Rebecca White said.

White said it happened so quickly.

One minute she was listening to the storm -- and the next …

“As soon as that electricity went off, we heard this big old bang like upside the house and when it calmed down and came outside, somebody’s carport is on our electric line in the backyard,” White said.

She says that carport used to sit two houses down.

“It was on the other side of this house. It was in front,” White said.

White said when it pulled down the power line, it also ripped the breaker from the back of the house

“Well we called the electric company, the police department and couldn’t get through to the fire department to ask them if that’s safe because it’s tore away from the house. It’s leaning underneath the metal carport, and it’s hooked to the pole. And our electric is still on,” she said.

A corner of the roof also took a hit along with her favorite pine tree.

It’s a similar story across Duncan as residents and businesses start picking up the pieces.

The city’s downtown and east side appear to be hit the hardest.

We saw lots of downed or bent power lines, privacy fences knocked over and sheds that were destroyed.

At the Stripes on Bois D’Arc an awning over the gas pumps was blown over.

While at the corner of Oak and Highway 81, workers are going to have their hands full getting a tangled roof out of a tree.

Neighbors in the area say it came from several streets over.

White’s neighbor has reportedly called their landlord to have the insurance company handle the wayward carport. For White, that could mean a long wait.

“Well I guess it’s not laying on the ground sparking everywhere.”

