Fire weather danger today and tomorrow, next chance of rain on Thursday | 2/28 AM

Good morning! There will be tons of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s, a very spring-like day for the final day of meteorological winter. Don’t worry, there will still be some days going forward that will feel like winter, but today is going to be one of those days that you bust out the short sleeves and shorts in the afternoon after bundling up a little in the morning. Dry air and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph will lead to an elevated and near-critical fire weather danger this afternoon, as even far western counties will be under a red flag warning.

There will be some clouds present this evening, potentially leading to another fantastic sunset. Clouds will gradually build in overnight, leading to partly/mostly cloudy skies by daybreak. Winds will be out of the south/north at 5-15 mph with low temps in the mid 40s.

A weak cold front will skirt across the state of Oklahoma tomorrow morning, cooling us off slightly tomorrow with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast & east at 5-15 mph. Cloud coverage will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with occasional peeks of sunshine.

We’ll be starting off the morning on Thursday with dry conditions and temperatures once again topping out in the upper 60s/low 70s with winds out of the south-to-north at 10-20 mph. Our next chance of rain will arrive in the afternoon in the form of scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms, especially south and east of I-44, will be intense enough to become strong-to-severe. The timing of these stronger storms looks to be throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours, in which all threats are possible, though won’t be nearly as destructive or threatening as the storms on Sunday.

On the backside of the system in the early morning hours on Friday, temperatures will approach the freezing mark which could support the development of some light wintry precipitation. There will still be some cold rain embedded with the wintry mix, so impacts will be negligible.

Friday will be the coolest day this week as temperatures tumble down to the mid/upper 50s with the return of sunny skies. From there we will be witness to another warming trend that will send us into the upper 50s & low 60s on Saturday, upper 60s & low 70s on Sunday, and eventually returning to the mid/upper 70s on Monday of next week. Winds for the start of next week will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with isolated higher wind gusts.

