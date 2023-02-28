Geronimo family home hit with severe storm damage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family in Geronimo is also dealing with severe damage to their home following Sunday night’s storms.

One of the home’s owners, Amy Harrison, said her family was initially enjoying the storms and taking videos of the lightning when she received a call that it was getting closer to their home.

She then said she and her two daughters were going to head to a relative’s house for shelter when something hit their car, shattering the windshield.

”My girls and I got in the car, backed up, it was dark and then we just hear this big thump,” Harrison said. “The glass busted, kind of exploded and so we parked the car, and ran back in the house. High winds were coming at us, and we got in the house, and we quickly realized that part of the roof was off at that point.”

She added that she’s just happy her family is safe.

Though they have not received any quotes yet, Harrison said she believes it will be around six months before they’re able to live in their home again.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.