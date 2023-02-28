Expert Connections
Overview: KSWO 70th Anniversary Trivia Giveaway

KSWO is hosting a trivia contest/giveaway in honor of 70 years on air.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a lot in store for the station’s 70th Anniversary, including a giveaway!

Every Friday morning in March our newscasts will include a trivia question about the station. Go to the contests section on our website to enter, and you could be a winner!

Here’s how it works: in our 5 a.m. newscast and Good Morning Texoma, we’ll give you a trivia question and activate the contest page. You’ll have until 9:30 p.m. that night to answer the question and enter the giveaway.

The winners will be picked randomly from entries with the correct answer. One winner will get a prize of a KSWO shirt, mug and portable charger; seven additional winners will get smaller prizes.

We’ll announce the winners on the 10 p.m. Friday newscast and Saturday morning newscasts. We’ll also send you an email by the following Monday if you win!

A list of the contest days is below, and will be updated with hyperlinks as the pages go live! All of them will also be available on our contests page.

  • Friday, March 3
  • Friday, March 10
  • Friday, March 17
  • Friday, March 24
  • Friday, March 31

