Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty Report says over 250 homes are currently available in Lawton

Out of all the homes listed, they have an average asking price of more than $235,000.
Out of all the homes listed, they have an average asking price of more than $235,000. (STOCK PHOTO)(Pexels)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the latest numbers by Park Jones Realtors, they say right now there are 252 homes listed for sale across town.

Out of all the homes listed, they have an average asking price of more than $235,000.

That’s a nearly 7-percent increase from the 12 month average, that number sits well over $175,000, while the average sold price is just under that at $173,000

As far as how long the current listed homes are staying on the market, Park Jones Realtors say on average it’s been about 98 days, while the 12 month average is 31 days, while half of those properties sold in 12 days or less.

There have been 1,871 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

