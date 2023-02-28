Storm damage winds leave major damage in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the City of Duncan a storm touched down in Duncan around nine Sunday night and just 10 minutes later Duncan Regional Airport registered winds gusting at 66 miles per hour.

“To have winds gusting anywhere from 35 to 76 miles per hour at the Ketchum ranch meant that we had significant flying debris. That debris compromised our power lines,” Loisdawn Jones Public Information and Civic Engagement, for the City of Duncan said.

The City of Duncan said about 500 people have been reported without power since 10:30 this morning.

“The damage is so significant, however, Duncan Power was authorized to request mutual aid from Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority. Those crews came and also worked throughout the night. However, just because of the sheer damage we have certain areas of our community are going to experience prolonged outages,” Jones said.

The City of Duncan said they are projecting that some people will not have power until midnight Wednesday.

“An area that is currently most affected is an area from Bois D’Arc to Stephens to Chestnut ave, from 27th to 2nd streets,” Jones said.

The city is encouraging people affected by the storm to call American Red Cross.

“If you’ve been displaced from your home because of storm damage for example if your roof was removed if your home received structural damage from these winds then we encourage you to reach out to the red cross,” Jones said.

The city said there is a red cross accessor in the area currently and for people who need their assistants call 1-800 red cross.

