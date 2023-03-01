City of Lawton, Republic Paper release plan to correct foul odors on city’s west side

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City officials announced a new project which they say will fix occasional odor issue experienced by residents on Lawton’s west side.

Republic Paperboard and the City of Lawton announced on Wednesday morning the approval of a $15 million upgrade project to Republic’s facility.

The upgrade will reportedly enhance its wastewater purification efficiency and address the foul odors reported to the city by Lawtonians.

City officials say Republic will also pay the city $100,00 for reimbursement of “administrative fees and other costs” by the city.

“Republic’s goal is to ensure that our facility operates in harmony with the Lawton community, and this project will advance that goal,” said Sverre Gunnarschja, Vice President of Operations at Republic Paperboard, in a press release by the city. “We are grateful for the City of Lawton’s expertise and close collaboration with Republic Paperboard as we implement these improvements that will lead to an even more positive and sustainable future.”

Lawton’s Wastewater Division worked alongside Republic to design and approve the plan which began in early 2022 and will take an estimated “additional” 24-36 months to complete.

“We ask citizens to have as much patience as possible during the construction phase and understand that Republic is committed to upgrading their facility,” said David Hastings, the City of Lawton’s Wastewater Plant Superintendent, in the same release. “The City of Lawton will continue working with Republic to ensure long-term compliance and accountability.”

Officials say the city and Republic have met to discuss interim measures to reduce the poor stench during construction but residents may still smell odors during construction.

Some of those measures include additional air monitoring, automated chemical treatment, inline water quality analyzers and more dissolved oxygen during and after treatment.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.