Duncan power outages continue

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sunday’s storm left behind significant damage in Duncan and some people are still without power days later.

The City of Duncan said multiple crews have been working long hours trying to restore power to their residents and clean up the streets, but they are unable to provide an exact time estimate.

In a statement, city officials said various areas in the city have significant damage which now needs repair.

The amount of debris on the street is making it difficult for crews to access downed power lines and poles.

Officials confirmed this morning 11 out of 20 reportedly damaged power poles had been replaced.

The damaged traffic lights are expected to be fixed today.

Originally they hoped to have all power restored by midnight tonight, but they’re now saying some may remain without power longer.

They hope to have all debris cleaned up by the end of Thursday.

