Pet of The Week

Early voting to legalize recreational marijuana starts Thursday

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on...
All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting for the State Question Special Election that would determine the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma begins tomorrow.

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular polling place.

