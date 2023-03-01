Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 56-year-old Fletcher woman is in critical condition after a car crash on Highway 7 Tuesday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the woman failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 7 and SE Trail Road and was struck by a pickup. The woman was transported by air evac to OU Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

