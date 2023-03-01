Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7

Crash on Highway 7 sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 56-year-old Fletcher woman is in critical condition after a car crash on Highway 7 Tuesday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the woman failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 7 and SE Trail Road and was struck by a pickup. The woman was transported by air evac to OU Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton
One of the home's owners, Amy Harrison, said her family was initially enjoying the storms and...
Geronimo family home hit with severe storm damage
According to the City of Duncan, a storm touched down in Duncan around nine Sunday night and...
Storm damage winds leave major damage in Duncan
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma

Latest News

Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition following crash on Highway 7
Mild and cloudy start to March and meteorological spring | 3/1 AM
Mild and cloudy start to March and meteorological spring | 3/1 AM
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
Sunday’s storm left behind significant damage in Duncan and some people are still without power...
Duncan power outages continue