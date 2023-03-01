KSWO celebrates 70 years on-air this month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On March 8th, 1953, KSWO first signed onto the airwaves. Over the past 70 years, we’ve been working to bring you the latest local and breaking news.

We’re going to be celebrating that anniversary all this month, and there’s a lot in store. We plan on showing you our history, bring back some familiar faces, and peeling back the curtain on some of our behind-the-scenes secrets.

But most importantly, we want to hear from YOU, our viewers. Throughout the month of March, we’re asking you to send in videos and put faces to the names. We want to know how long you’ve been watching, to hear some of your favorite memories, and get you involved.

You can send videos and photos to us by clicking here, and at the end of the month, we’ll compile them into a video montage.

