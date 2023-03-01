Lawton City Hall changing hours for 180 day trial period

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s City Hall will be changing their hours starting March 20 on a trial basis.

Residents will be able to conduct business at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, council members passed an ordinance which modified city code allowing workers to work hours other than the standard 8-5.

City employees will be able to modify their schedule to work four 10-hour work days allowing them an extra day off every week.

The trial period will last for 180 days from March 20.

