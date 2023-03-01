Expert Connections
Lawton police searching for missing autistic man

Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community is being asked to look out for a missing 20 year old who is said to be autistic.

Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.

Smalts is described as a 135 pound, 5′6″ white male with brown hair and eyes.

He is described by police as autistic and an endangered missing person. They say he is known to stay in creeks and wooded areas to avoid people.

If you have information on Smalts’ whereabouts, contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

