Mild and cloudy start to March and meteorological spring | 3/1 AM

Good morning! We are seeing some classic spring weather to start out this day with cloudy skies and mild morning temperatures. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph. As a result of the clouds and northerly winds, temps won’t increase by a whole lot, but because we a starting out pretty warm this morning, we will be seeing temperatures get into the mid/upper 60s this afternoon. A light chance for some spotty showers for far southeastern counties is possible today, but most will be dry.

Tonight will see some clearing out the clouds, but they will build back in across the area before sunrise. Temperatures will cool down to the 40s by early tomorrow morning with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. There is the isolated chance for some light showers overnight.

Our next round of rain will start up with some scattered showers and storms out of the south around midday. These showers and storms will evolve and push eastward throughout the afternoon. Conditions will be somewhat favorable to allow for some strong-to-severe weather tomorrow, with main concerns being large hail and strong wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. A few isolated spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out, though the best environment for their development will be just off to our east. The greatest coverage for strong-to-severe weather will be south and east of I-44. A few showers and lingering storms will pop-up throughout the evening along the Red River. This will eventually transition to a cold rain and even a light wintry rain/snow mix after midnight on Friday as temperatures approach freezing. Thankfully, accumulation and ground impacts from any falling rain/snow mix look to be negligible. All precipitation looks to move out of Texoma before sunrise on Friday.

Winds will be breezy on Friday morning out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, but will decrease to become much lighter by the mid/late afternoon. Sunny skies as temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s.

We will get back up into the 60s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Partly/mostly cloudy sky coverage will build back in across Texoma starting on Sunday and will stick around through the early days of next week. Temperatures at least will be on the upside, warming back up into the 70s during that same timeframe.

