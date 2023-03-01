Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “They are not causing animals to leave the refuge”

That’s one thing Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald wants to set straight.

In this video from the Indiahoma Fire Department Facebook page, you can see a herd of Elk crossing highway 62 in broad daylight.

Many people believe this may be due to the prescribed burns at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge, but McDonald explained why that’s not the case.

“We’ve burned around 45-hundred to 5-thousand acres on the refuge so that’s not even 10 percent of the total acreage on the refuge,” he said. “So there’s over 55,000 acres just right here that are unburned, so there’s plenty of area for animals to move off to in order to find the food that they need.”

McDonald also spoke to the importance of the burns.

“We use burns to mimic those natural processes to manage the habitat which helps us to manage grass species, to manage woodlands,” McDonald said.

Indiahoma Fire Chief, Chris Jones, said people have been hitting these animals and causing severe damage to their cars. He said elk are not the only animals he’s seen get hit, but he’s glad no one has been severely injured.

“They’re not just hitting elk, they’re hitting deer, hogs, we’ve even had a few coyotes that have been hit,” McDonald said. “You know, elk are such huge animals that it can completely total their vehicle. We’ve been really lucky that we haven’t had any serious injuries, but it’s just a matter of time before something serious like that does happen.”

Jones offered possible solutions to help you avoid hitting them in the future.

“We really want people to stay off their phones, first off. Just to be very attentive while they’re driving,” he advised. “Scan from fence to fence any time you’re out in this area. A lot of times if you see the elk close to the road, or possibly even moving towards the road, you may have a better chance to slow down.. and with that, slow down. Slow down to 55 or 60 just for those few miles.”

