OKLA. HISTORY: On this day, Mickey Mantle retires

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day in Oklahoma History, Oklahoma native Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball in 1969.

Mantle, who was born in Spavinaw, Oklahoma, slugged a total of 536 home runs and had 1,500 RBI’s during his 18 year career with the New York Yankees.

During his time with the Yankees, Mantle won 12 American League pennants and seven World Series titles.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974, and passed away in 1995.

