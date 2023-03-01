OKLA. HISTORY: On this day, Mickey Mantle retires

Expert Connections
Mickey Mantle
Mickey Mantle((Source: KLTV))
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day in Oklahoma History, Oklahoma native Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball in 1969.

Mantle, who was born in Spavinaw, Oklahoma, slugged a total of 536 home runs and had 1,500 RBI’s during his 18 year career with the New York Yankees.

During his time with the Yankees, Mantle won 12 American League pennants and seven World Series titles.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974, and passed away in 1995.

