Safety tips to remember during power outages

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With storm season upon us, parts of Texoma are experiencing firsthand the power outages and debris left behind by the storms rolling through.

Some Duncan residents are still without power after Sunday’s storm, so we spoke to experts on cleanup and food safety tips so you can avoid getting sick after a power outage.

Christi Evans is a registered dietician who said there’s a 4-hour limit on perishable food items. During these 4 hours, food can enter what they call a temperature danger zone.

“Bacteria multiplies rapidly at those temperatures, so if you’re without power and the refrigerator loses that cold temperature and it enters that danger zone so the food can have bacteria and it can make your family sick,” said Evans.

She said your fridge remains 40 degrees or lower and the freezer should be at zero.

To keep track of temperatures she recommends keeping around an appliance thermometer in case of an emergency.

“So even for people who didn’t lose power this time, but knowing that it’s a possibility, that it can happen later this spring or summer it’s a good idea to keep appliance thermometers and keep one in your refrigerator and freezer,” she said.

As we have seen, winds can cause major tree damage, but experts said safe removal is important.

“Access whether you can do it or if you need to get someone else to do it, safety is the key and then being patient you don’t have to go in and necessarily clean up everything right now,” he said.

Hillock said an expert may be needed if you plan to keep the tree alive.

“The challenge is trying to access how bad the damage is and if you can make proper pruning cuts to remove the damaged limbs by still saving the integrity and health of the trees so that it can recover,” said Hillock.

