Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

With severe weather season comes the threat of scams

FCC: No fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As the spring storm season begins, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warned of scams in the aftermath of severe weather.

Better Business Bureau Vice President of Communications Josh Planos said as you plan for possible severe weather, you should also prepare for fraudsters who may show up during the aftermath looking to steal your money or information.

“Unfortunately, we see folks who are really looking to weaponize everything from lumber to new identification cards and kind of everything in between,” Planos said.

The FCC issued guidelines on staying safe from bad actors posing as legit contractors. The agency’s biggest piece of advice was to never give out personal information or agree to payment until you can independently verify the call is legitimate.

The FCC also warned contractors may claim to be a partner with your insurance company. In the release it cautioned people to never give policy numbers, coverage details, or other personal information out to companies with whom you have not entered into a contract.

Planos explained that a lot of municipalities require solicitation permits. He shared several tips to help avoid cons:

  • Ask any door-to-door salesperson for identification
  • Check their vehicles for a business name, phone number, and license for your state or province
  • Be wary of out of state vehicles

Lastly, government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from FEMA or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

You can review full fraud warnings from FEMA, FCC, and FTC for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton

Latest News

An affidavit says the Grandfield Police Department was made aware of threatening texts he...
Tillman Co. man arrested for attempting to burn down Grandfield home
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams that can follow