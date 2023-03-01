Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Starlight Foundation fundraiser underway, win tickets to Blake Shelton concert

The Starlight Gala will be March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Starlight Gala will be March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Starlight Foundation is holding a special fundraiser event to benefit kids across southwest Oklahoma.

The Foundation’s annual Gala is set for later this month.

The gala will feature live entertainment and a silent auction, but ahead of the event, the foundation is giving the community a chance to bid on a pair of tickets to the upcoming Blake Shelton concert in Oklahoma City.

Foundation officials say they are using this month to reach out to the community in their efforts to help area children.

“You are bidding to get something, but you also realize that everything you bid is for the Starlight Foundation for children here in southwest Oklahoma,” Dakota Woods said. “I think that makes it more impactful, and I think its a great offering. and then that’s part of our kicking off starlight month, we’re gonna make the whole month about Starlight.”

The Starlight Gala will be March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Meanwhile, the live auction for the Blake Shelton tickets is running now and will close at noon on March 14.

You can place a bid by following this link.

