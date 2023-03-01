Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

State Treasurer Todd Russ speaks to Duncan Rotary on state financial situation

The event took place at noon the Cameron University Duncan Campus meeting room.
During his speech, Russ said that nationally, Oklahoma is doing very well in financial and...
During his speech, Russ said that nationally, Oklahoma is doing very well in financial and economical energy.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Rotary Club had Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ as their key note speaker Wednesday.

During the meeting, he discussed the financial status of the state of Oklahoma.

The event took place at noon the Cameron University Duncan Campus meeting room.

During his speech, Russ said that nationally, Oklahoma is doing very well in financial and economical energy.

“I think the inflation’s beginning to affect everyone and Oklahoma will feel that, but we’re in a great position financially,” Russ said. “It does look like the economy’s gonna go, I wouldn’t say off the cliff, but go through some rough patches.”

Russ continued by saying the state of Oklahoma currently has $2.5 billion in rainy day funds set to the side, something he says will keep the state ahead of tough times for awhile.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton

Latest News

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Army Emergency Relief Campaign
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Army Emergency Relief Campaign
Residents will be able to conduct business at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6...
Lawton City Hall changing hours for 180 day trial period
The Starlight Gala will be March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Starlight Foundation fundraiser underway, win tickets to Blake Shelton concert
Mickey Mantle
OKLA. HISTORY: On this day, Mickey Mantle retires