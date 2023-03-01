State Treasurer Todd Russ speaks to Duncan Rotary on state financial situation

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Rotary Club had Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ as their key note speaker Wednesday.

During the meeting, he discussed the financial status of the state of Oklahoma.

The event took place at noon the Cameron University Duncan Campus meeting room.

During his speech, Russ said that nationally, Oklahoma is doing very well in financial and economical energy.

“I think the inflation’s beginning to affect everyone and Oklahoma will feel that, but we’re in a great position financially,” Russ said. “It does look like the economy’s gonna go, I wouldn’t say off the cliff, but go through some rough patches.”

Russ continued by saying the state of Oklahoma currently has $2.5 billion in rainy day funds set to the side, something he says will keep the state ahead of tough times for awhile.

