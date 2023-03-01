Three injured in Comanche County Crash

Expert Connections
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 7 and SE Trail road.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, though Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles involved failed to yield to the other.

Three people were badly injured in the crash.

One person was flown by helicopter for treatment.

Highway 7 at Trail was closed for just short of two hours, and traffic was detoured as crews responded to the scene.

