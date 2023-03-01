Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tillman Co. man arrested for attempting to burn down Grandfield home

Firefighters were called to the home on February 20
An affidavit says the Grandfield Police Department was made aware of threatening texts he...
An affidavit says the Grandfield Police Department was made aware of threatening texts he allegedly sent stating he was going to burn the structure down.(WCAX)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grandfield resident has been arrested after allegedly setting a home on fire.

According to court documents, Mark Medrano was arrested in connection to the fire which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on February 20.

An affidavit says the Grandfield Police Department was made aware of threatening texts he allegedly sent stating he was going to burn the structure down.

Investigators compared the complainant’s phone and defendant’s phone, where they found evidence of the threatening messages.

Medrano was then arrested for arson and transferred to the Law Enforcement Center in Fredrick.

He faces a felony charge of Arson in the first degree, which is punishable by a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 35 years, or both.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton

Latest News

All eligible voters can receive and cast a ballot at their courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on...
Early voting to legalize recreational marijuana starts Thursday
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found
Republic Paperboard and the City of Lawton announced on Wednesday morning the approval of a $15...
City of Lawton, Republic Paper release plan to correct foul odors on city’s west side
Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7