Tillman Co. man arrested for attempting to burn down Grandfield home

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grandfield resident has been arrested after allegedly setting a home on fire.

According to court documents, Mark Medrano was arrested in connection to the fire which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on February 20.

An affidavit says the Grandfield Police Department was made aware of threatening texts he allegedly sent stating he was going to burn the structure down.

Investigators compared the complainant’s phone and defendant’s phone, where they found evidence of the threatening messages.

Medrano was then arrested for arson and transferred to the Law Enforcement Center in Fredrick.

He faces a felony charge of Arson in the first degree, which is punishable by a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 35 years, or both.

